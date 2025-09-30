In 2026 Benelli Leoncino 500 or Moto Morini X-Cape choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Leoncino 500 Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Moto Morini X-Cape Price starts at Rs. 6.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Leoncino 500 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. On the other hand, X-Cape engine makes power & torque 60.8 PS PS & 54 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the Leoncino 500 in 2 colours. Moto Morini offers the X-Cape in 1 colour. The Leoncino 500 mileage is around 23.0 kmpl. The X-Cape mileage is around 23.92 kmpl.
Leoncino 500 vs X-Cape Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Leoncino 500
|X-cape
|Brand
|Benelli
|Moto Morini
|Price
|₹ 4.99 Lakhs
|₹ 6.3 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.0 kmpl
|23.92 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|500 cc
|649 cc
|Power
|47.5 PS PS
|60.8 PS PS