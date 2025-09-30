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Benelli Leoncino 500 vs Moto Morini X-Cape

In 2026 Benelli Leoncino 500 or Moto Morini X-Cape choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Leoncino 500 Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Moto Morini X-Cape Price starts at Rs. 6.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Leoncino 500 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. On the other hand, X-Cape engine makes power & torque 60.8 PS PS & 54 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the Leoncino 500 in 2 colours. Moto Morini offers the X-Cape in 1 colour. The Leoncino 500 mileage is around 23.0 kmpl. The X-Cape mileage is around 23.92 kmpl.
Leoncino 500 vs X-Cape Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Leoncino 500 X-cape
BrandBenelliMoto Morini
Price₹ 4.99 Lakhs₹ 6.3 Lakhs
Mileage23.0 kmpl23.92 kmpl
Engine Capacity500 cc649 cc
Power47.5 PS PS60.8 PS PS

Filters
Leoncino 500
Benelli Leoncino 500
Silver
₹4.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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X-Cape
Moto Morini X-Cape
X
₹6.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Benelli Leoncino 500 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.7 L18 L
Length
2160 mm2200 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
1460 mm1480 mm
Kerb Weight
207 kg235 kg
Height
1160 mm1390 mm
Saddle Height
815 mm810 mm
Width
875 mm900 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm298 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :- 160/60-17Front :-110/80-19, Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm255 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
170 kmph175 kmph
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm60.83 PS @ 8250 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm60 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm54 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
500 cc649 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
In line 2 cylinders, 4-stroke, liquid cooled, DOHC, 4 valves per cylinderInline 2 Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, 8 Valve, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet clutchWet Multidisc, Sliding
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
69 mm83 mm
Front Suspension
Upside-down forks 50mm with rebound brake adjustableMarzocchi Inverted Forks With Pre Load, Compression And Rebound Adjustment
Rear Suspension
Rear swing arm with lateral shock absorber with spring preload adjustment and hydraulic rebound brake adjustableKYB Monoshock With Pre Load And Rebound Adjustment
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,31,4267,08,125
Ex-Showroom Price
5,60,0006,30,000
RTO
44,80050,400
Insurance
26,62627,725
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,57115,220

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