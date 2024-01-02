Saved Articles

Benelli Leoncino 500 vs KTM 390 Duke

In 2024 Benelli Leoncino 500 or KTM 390 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Leoncino 500
Benelli Leoncino 500
Silver
₹4.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
390 Duke
KTM 390 Duke
STD
₹3.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm46 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm60 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm39 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU - TLI-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Compression Ratio
11.5:1-
Displacement
500 cc398.63 cc
Clutch
Wet clutchAssist & Slipper
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
In line 2 cylinders, 4-stroke, liquid cooled, DOHC, 4 valves per cylinderSingle Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
69 mm89 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,28,5723,65,733
Ex-Showroom Price
4,69,9003,11,105
RTO
37,59231,111
Insurance
21,08023,517
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,3617,861

