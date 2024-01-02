Saved Articles

Benelli Leoncino 500 vs Kawasaki Z650

In 2024 Benelli Leoncino 500 or Kawasaki Z650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm68 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm60 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm64 Nm @ 6700 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU - TLIDigital
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.5:110.8:1
Displacement
500 cc649 cc
Clutch
Wet clutchWet multi-disc, manual
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
In line 2 cylinders, 4-stroke, liquid cooled, DOHC, 4 valves per cylinderLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
69 mm83 mm
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,28,5726,90,844
Ex-Showroom Price
4,69,9006,18,000
RTO
37,59249,440
Insurance
21,08023,404
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,36114,848

    Latest News

    The Kawasaki Eliminator 500 will be available only in the Metallic Flat Spark Black shade in India
    2024 Kawasaki Eliminator 500 cruiser launched in India, priced at 5.62 lakh
    2 Jan 2024
    The new Kawasaki Eliminator arrives with a 451 cc engine in the US and UK and this is the version that's likely to arrive in India later this month
    New Kawasaki Eliminator 450 teased ahead of unveil at India Bike Week 2023
    2 Dec 2023
    The 2024 Z650RS now comes with a three-level Kawasaki Traction Control System (KTRS)
    India-bound 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS revealed globally with traction control
    18 Oct 2023
    Kawasaki Ninja 500 is available in Lime Green/Ebony and Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Raw Graystone colour scheme.
    EICMA 2023: Kawasaki Ninja 500 and Z500 revealed globally. Check details
    8 Nov 2023
      News

