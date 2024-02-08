In 2026 Benelli Leoncino 500 or Kawasaki W800 Street choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Leoncino 500 Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki W800 Street Price starts at Rs. 6.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). Leoncino 500 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. On the other hand, W800 Street engine makes power & torque 62.9 Nm @ 4800 rpm PS & 52 PS @ 6500 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the Leoncino 500 in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the W800 Street in 1 colour. The Leoncino 500 mileage is around 23.0 kmpl. The W800 Street mileage is around 14 kmpl.
Leoncino 500 vs W800 Street Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Leoncino 500
|W800 street
|Brand
|Benelli
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 4.99 Lakhs
|₹ 6.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.0 kmpl
|14 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|500 cc
|773 cc
|Power
|47.5 PS PS
|62.9 Nm @ 4800 rpm PS