In 2024 Benelli Leoncino 500 or Kawasaki Vulcan S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Leoncino 500 Price starts at Rs 4.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Vulcan S Price starts at Rs 5.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Leoncino 500 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm & 46 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Vulcan S engine makes power & torque 61 PS @ 7500 rpm & 62.4Nm @ 6600 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the Leoncino 500 in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the Vulcan S in 1 colour. The Leoncino 500 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Vulcan S mileage is around 22.8 kmpl.