hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesLeoncino 500 vs KX 450F

Benelli Leoncino 500 vs Kawasaki KX 450F

In 2026 Benelli Leoncino 500 or Kawasaki KX 450F choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Leoncino 500 Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KX 450F Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price). Leoncino 500 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. Benelli offers the Leoncino 500 in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the KX 450F in 1 colour. The Leoncino 500 mileage is around 23.0 kmpl. The KX 450F mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
Leoncino 500 vs KX 450F Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Leoncino 500 Kx 450f
BrandBenelliKawasaki
Price₹ 4.99 Lakhs₹ 7.79 Lakhs
Mileage23.0 kmpl25.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity500 cc449 cc
Power47.5 PS PS-

Filters
Leoncino 500
Benelli Leoncino 500
Silver
₹4.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
KX 450F
Kawasaki KX 450F
STD
₹7.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Benelli Leoncino 500 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.7 L6.2 L
Length
2160 mm2185 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm340 mm
Wheelbase
1460 mm1485 mm
Kerb Weight
207 kg110.0 kg
Height
1160 mm1275 mm
Saddle Height
815 mm955 mm
Width
875 mm830 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :- 160/60-17Front :-80/100-21,Rear :-120/80-19
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm250 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
170 kmph
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
66.8 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
500 cc449 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
In line 2 cylinders, 4-stroke, liquid cooled, DOHC, 4 valves per cylinderSingle Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-Valves, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet clutchHydraulic Clutch
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed5-speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
69 mm96.0 mm
Front Suspension
Upside-down forks 50mm with rebound brake adjustableø49 mm inverted telescopic fork with adjustable compression and rebound damping.
Rear Suspension
Rear swing arm with lateral shock absorber with spring preload adjustment and hydraulic rebound brake adjustableNew Uni-Trak with adjustable dual-range (high/lowspeed) compression damping, adjustable rebound damping and adjustable preload.
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,31,4268,67,251
Ex-Showroom Price
5,60,0007,79,000
RTO
44,80062,320
Insurance
26,62625,931
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,57118,640

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride
9 Aug 2026
Leoncino 500 and 502C are two motorcycles that get the biggest price cut.
Benelli-Keeway drops prices of Leoncino 500, K300 N & 502C. Check out new prices
8 Feb 2024
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
The new Pulsar 150 will get a revised design language along with a new chassis and suspension setup.
New Bajaj Pulsar 150 reaches dealerships ahead of launch
9 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
<p>We take the new Kawasaki Z250 for a spin.</p>
Kawasaki Z250 comprehensive review
5 Jan 2015
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
26 Apr 2013
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers