In 2026 Benelli Leoncino 500 or Kawasaki KX 450F choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Leoncino 500 Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KX 450F Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price). Leoncino 500 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. Benelli offers the Leoncino 500 in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the KX 450F in 1 colour. The Leoncino 500 mileage is around 23.0 kmpl. The KX 450F mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
Leoncino 500 vs KX 450F Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Leoncino 500
|Kx 450f
|Brand
|Benelli
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 4.99 Lakhs
|₹ 7.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.0 kmpl
|25.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|500 cc
|449 cc
|Power
|47.5 PS PS
|-