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HomeCompare BikesLeoncino 500 vs KX112

Benelli Leoncino 500 vs Kawasaki KX112

In 2026 Benelli Leoncino 500 or Kawasaki KX112 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Leoncino 500 Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KX112 Price starts at Rs. 4.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Leoncino 500 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. Benelli offers the Leoncino 500 in 2 colours. The Leoncino 500 mileage is around 23.0 kmpl. The KX112 mileage is around 24.18 kmpl.
Leoncino 500 vs KX112 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Leoncino 500 Kx112
BrandBenelliKawasaki
Price₹ 4.99 Lakhs₹ 4.5 Lakhs
Mileage23.0 kmpl24.18 kmpl
Engine Capacity500 cc112 cc
Power47.5 PS PS-

Filters
Leoncino 500
Benelli Leoncino 500
Silver
₹4.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
KX112
Kawasaki KX112
STD
₹4.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Benelli Leoncino 500 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Suspension View
Engine View
Model Name View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.7 L5 L
Length
2160 mm1920 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm330 mm
Wheelbase
1460 mm1310 mm
Kerb Weight
207 kg77.0 kg
Height
1160 mm1150 mm
Saddle Height
815 mm870 mm
Width
875 mm765 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :- 160/60-17Front :-70/100 - 19, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubed
Max Speed
170 kmph80 kmph
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
66.8 mm51.6 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
500 cc112 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
In line 2 cylinders, 4-stroke, liquid cooled, DOHC, 4 valves per cylinder2st, 1-cyl, P. RE/V, Liquid-cooled
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet clutchWet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
21
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6-speed, return
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
69 mm52.5 mm
Front Suspension
Upside-down forks 50mm with rebound brake adjustableTelescopic(USD) fork/ 275 mm
Rear Suspension
Rear swing arm with lateral shock absorber with spring preload adjustment and hydraulic rebound brake adjustableUni Trak Swingarm/ 275 mm
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,31,4265,00,128
Ex-Showroom Price
5,60,0004,50,000
RTO
44,80036,000
Insurance
26,62614,128
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,57110,749

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