In 2026 Benelli Leoncino 500 or Kawasaki KLX230RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Leoncino 500 Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX230RS Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Leoncino 500 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. On the other hand, KLX230RS engine makes power & torque 20 PS PS & 20.6 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the Leoncino 500 in 2 colours. The Leoncino 500 mileage is around 23.0 kmpl. The KLX230RS mileage is around 14 kmpl.
Leoncino 500 vs KLX230RS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Leoncino 500
|Klx230rs
|Brand
|Benelli
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 4.99 Lakhs
|₹ 1.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.0 kmpl
|14 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|500 cc
|233 cc
|Power
|47.5 PS PS
|20 PS PS