In 2026 Benelli Leoncino 500 or Honda NX500 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Leoncino 500 Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda NX500 Price starts at Rs. 6.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Leoncino 500 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. On the other hand, NX500 engine makes power & torque 47.5 PS PS & 43 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the Leoncino 500 in 2 colours. The Leoncino 500 mileage is around 23.0 kmpl. The NX500 mileage is around 26.5 kmpl.
Leoncino 500 vs NX500 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Leoncino 500
|Nx500
|Brand
|Benelli
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 4.99 Lakhs
|₹ 6.33 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.0 kmpl
|26.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|500 cc
|471 cc
|Power
|47.5 PS PS
|47.5 PS PS