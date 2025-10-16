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HomeCompare BikesLeoncino 500 vs CBR650R

Benelli Leoncino 500 vs Honda CBR650R

In 2026 Benelli Leoncino 500 or Honda CBR650R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Leoncino 500 Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs. 11.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Leoncino 500 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. On the other hand, CBR650R engine makes power & torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the Leoncino 500 in 2 colours. Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours. The Leoncino 500 mileage is around 23.0 kmpl. The CBR650R mileage is around 25 kmpl.
Leoncino 500 vs CBR650R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Leoncino 500 Cbr650r
BrandBenelliHonda
Price₹ 4.99 Lakhs₹ 11.16 Lakhs
Mileage23.0 kmpl25 kmpl
Engine Capacity500 cc649 cc
Power47.5 PS PS95.17 PS PS

Filters
Leoncino 500
Benelli Leoncino 500
Silver
₹4.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
STD
₹11.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Benelli Leoncino 500 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Model Name View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.7 L15.4 L
Length
2160 mm2120 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm130 mm
Wheelbase
1460 mm1450 mm
Kerb Weight
207 kg209 kg
Height
1160 mm1145 mm
Saddle Height
815 mm810 mm
Width
875 mm750 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :- 160/60-17Front:120/70 - 17, Rear: 180/55 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
170 kmph240 kmph
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm46 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
500 cc649 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
In line 2 cylinders, 4-stroke, liquid cooled, DOHC, 4 valves per cylinderLiquid Cooled, Lnline-4-Cylinder Engine,
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet clutchAssist And Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
24
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6 Phase 2
Bore
69 mm-
Front Suspension
Upside-down forks 50mm with rebound brake adjustableShowa SFF USD fork
Rear Suspension
Rear swing arm with lateral shock absorber with spring preload adjustment and hydraulic rebound brake adjustableMonoshock damper with 10 stage pre-load adjuster
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,31,42612,40,771
Ex-Showroom Price
5,60,00011,16,127
RTO
44,80089,290
Insurance
26,62635,354
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,57126,669

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