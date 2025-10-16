In 2026 Benelli Leoncino 500 or Honda CB650R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Leoncino 500 Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB650R Price starts at Rs. 10.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Leoncino 500 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. On the other hand, CB650R engine makes power & torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the Leoncino 500 in 2 colours. Honda offers the CB650R in 2 colours. The Leoncino 500 mileage is around 23.0 kmpl. The CB650R mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
Leoncino 500 vs CB650R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Leoncino 500
|Cb650r
|Brand
|Benelli
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 4.99 Lakhs
|₹ 10.3 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.0 kmpl
|20.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|500 cc
|649 cc
|Power
|47.5 PS PS
|95.17 PS PS