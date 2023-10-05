Saved Articles

Benelli Leoncino 500 vs Honda CB500X

In 2023 Benelli Leoncino 500 or Honda CB500X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Leoncino 500
Benelli Leoncino 500
Silver
₹4.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
CB500X
Honda CB500X
STD
₹6.87 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm66.8 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU - TLIComputer-Controlled Digital Transistorized With Electronic Advance
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.5:110.7:1
Displacement
500 cc471.03 cc
Clutch
Wet clutchMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
In line 2 cylinders, 4-stroke, liquid cooled, DOHC, 4 valves per cylinder4 Stroke, SI Engine (Parallel Twin)
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
69 mm67 mm
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,28,5727,66,869
Ex-Showroom Price
4,69,9006,87,386
RTO
37,59254,990
Insurance
21,08024,493
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,36116,483

