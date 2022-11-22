In 2026 Benelli Leoncino 500 or Honda CB500X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Leoncino 500 Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB500X Price starts at Rs. 6.87 Lakhs (last recorded price). Leoncino 500 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. On the other hand, CB500X engine makes power & torque 47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the Leoncino 500 in 2 colours. Honda offers the CB500X in 2 colours. The Leoncino 500 mileage is around 23.0 kmpl. The CB500X mileage is around 28.6 kmpl.
Leoncino 500 vs CB500X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Leoncino 500
|Cb500x
|Brand
|Benelli
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 4.99 Lakhs
|₹ 6.87 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.0 kmpl
|28.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|500 cc
|471 cc
|Power
|47.5 PS PS
|47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS