In 2026 Benelli Leoncino 500 or Ducati Scrambler choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Leoncino 500 Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Scrambler Price starts at Rs. 9.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Leoncino 500 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler engine makes power & torque 74.01 PS PS & 65.2 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the Leoncino 500 in 2 colours. Ducati offers the Scrambler in 3 colours. The Leoncino 500 mileage is around 23.0 kmpl. The Scrambler mileage is around 19 kmpl.
Leoncino 500 vs Scrambler Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Leoncino 500
|Scrambler
|Brand
|Benelli
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 4.99 Lakhs
|₹ 9.97 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.0 kmpl
|19 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|500 cc
|803 cc
|Power
|47.5 PS PS
|74.01 PS PS