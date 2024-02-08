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Benelli Leoncino 500 vs Ducati Scrambler

In 2026 Benelli Leoncino 500 or Ducati Scrambler choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Leoncino 500 Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Scrambler Price starts at Rs. 9.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Leoncino 500 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler engine makes power & torque 74.01 PS PS & 65.2 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the Leoncino 500 in 2 colours. Ducati offers the Scrambler in 3 colours. The Leoncino 500 mileage is around 23.0 kmpl. The Scrambler mileage is around 19 kmpl.
Leoncino 500 vs Scrambler Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Leoncino 500 Scrambler
BrandBenelliDucati
Price₹ 4.99 Lakhs₹ 9.97 Lakhs
Mileage23.0 kmpl19 kmpl
Engine Capacity500 cc803 cc
Power47.5 PS PS74.01 PS PS

Filters
Leoncino 500
Benelli Leoncino 500
Silver
₹4.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler
Ducati Scrambler
Icon Dark
₹9.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Benelli Leoncino 500 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Front Break View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.7 L14.5 L
Length
2160 mm-
Ground Clearance
165 mm-
Wheelbase
1460 mm1.449 mm
Kerb Weight
207 kg176 kg
Height
1160 mm-
Saddle Height
815 mm795 mm
Width
875 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelSingle Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm150 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :- 160/60-17Front: MT 60 RS 110/80 R18, Rear: MT 60 RS 180/55 R17
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm150 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
170 kmph299 kmph
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm74.01 @ 8250 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm66 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm65.2 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain, front spocket 15, rear sprocket 46
Displacement
500 cc803 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
In line 2 cylinders, 4-stroke, liquid cooled, DOHC, 4 valves per cylinderL-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooled
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet clutchHydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
69 mm88 mm
Front Suspension
Upside-down forks 50mm with rebound brake adjustableUpside down Kayaba 41 mm fork
Rear Suspension
Rear swing arm with lateral shock absorber with spring preload adjustment and hydraulic rebound brake adjustableKayaba rear shock, pre-load adjustable
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,31,42611,09,916
Ex-Showroom Price
5,60,0009,96,700
RTO
44,80079,736
Insurance
26,62633,480
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,57123,856

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