In 2024 Benelli Leoncino 500 or CFMoto 650NK choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Benelli Leoncino 500 Price starts at Rs 4.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the CFMoto 650NK Price starts at Rs 3.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Leoncino 500 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm & 46 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, 650NK engine makes power & torque 61.18 PS @ 9000 rpm & 56 NM @ 7000 rpm respectively.
Benelli offers the Leoncino 500 in 2 colours.
CFMoto offers the 650NK in 2 colours.
The Leoncino 500 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
The 650NK mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
