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HomeCompare BikesLeoncino 500 vs 502 C

Benelli Leoncino 500 vs Benelli 502 C

In 2026 Benelli Leoncino 500 or Benelli 502 C choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Leoncino 500 Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Benelli 502 C Price starts at Rs. 5.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Leoncino 500 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. On the other hand, 502 C engine makes power & torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the Leoncino 500 in 2 colours. Benelli offers the 502 C in 1 colour. The Leoncino 500 mileage is around 23.0 kmpl. The 502 C mileage is around 26.52 kmpl.
Leoncino 500 vs 502 C Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Leoncino 500 502 c
BrandBenelliBenelli
Price₹ 4.99 Lakhs₹ 5.25 Lakhs
Mileage23.0 kmpl26.52 kmpl
Engine Capacity500 cc500 cc
Power47.5 PS PS47.5 PS PS

Filters
Leoncino 500
Benelli Leoncino 500
Silver
₹4.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
502 C
Benelli 502 C
Black
₹5.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Benelli Leoncino 500 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.7 L21 L
Length
2160 mm2240 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1460 mm1600 mm
Kerb Weight
207 kg216 kg
Height
1160 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
815 mm750 mm
Width
875 mm950 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :- 160/60-17Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :- 160/60-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm240 mm
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
Disc-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
170 kmph175 kmph
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm46 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm66.8 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm46 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain drive
Displacement
500 cc500 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
In line 2 cylinders, 4-stroke, liquid cooled, DOHC, 4 valves per cylinder2 cylinders in line, 4 strokes, liquid cooling, 4 valves per cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet clutchWet multi-plate
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
69 mm69 mm
Front Suspension
Upside-down forks 50mm with rebound brake adjustableUpside down telescopic fork, 41mm Outer Tube
Rear Suspension
Rear swing arm with lateral shock absorber with spring preload adjustment and hydraulic rebound brake adjustableTelescopic coil spring oil damped, 50 mm.
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,31,4265,93,077
Ex-Showroom Price
5,60,0005,25,000
RTO
44,80042,000
Insurance
26,62626,077
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,57112,747

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