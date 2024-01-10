Saved Articles

Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2024 Benelli Imperiale 400 or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price

Imperiale 400
Benelli Imperiale 400
Red
₹1.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21 PS @ 6000 rpm18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
90 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
29 Nm @ 3500 rpm14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU – DELPHI MT05TCI (Transistor controlled ignition)
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.5:111.6:1
Displacement
374 cc155 cc
Clutch
Multidisc wet clutchWet, multiple-disc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single-cylinder, Air-cooled, 4-valves/cylinder, SOHCLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
72.7 mm58 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,26,2431,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,9761,56,700
RTO
15,51813,066
Insurance
16,74910,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8623,919

