In 2024 Benelli Imperiale 400 or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Benelli Imperiale 400 or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Imperiale 400 Price starts at Rs 1.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). Imperiale 400 engine makes power and torque 21 PS @ 6000 rpm & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The Imperiale 400 mileage is around 36.65 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 47.92 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less