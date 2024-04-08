In 2026 Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] mileage is around 33.49 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
|Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Benelli
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.89 Lakhs
|₹ 1.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|33.49 kmpl
|56.87 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|374 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS
|18.4 PS PS