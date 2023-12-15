Saved Articles

Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Yamaha MT-15

In 2023 Benelli Imperiale 400 or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Imperiale 400
Benelli Imperiale 400
Red
₹1.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
STD
₹1.67 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21 PS @ 6000 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
90 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
29 Nm @ 3500 rpm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU – DELPHI MT05-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.5:1-
Displacement
374 cc155 cc
Clutch
Multidisc wet clutchWet, Multiple Disc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single-cylinder, Air-cooled, 4-valves/cylinder, SOHCLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5 SpeedConstant mesh 6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
72.7 mm58.0 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,26,2431,92,078
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,9761,67,200
RTO
15,51813,376
Insurance
16,74911,502
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8624,128

