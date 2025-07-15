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HomeCompare BikesImperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs FZ-X

Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs Yamaha FZ-X

In 2026 Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] in 3 colours. The Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] mileage is around 33.49 kmpl. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl.
Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs FZ-X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Fz-x
BrandBenelliYamaha
Price₹ 1.89 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Mileage33.49 kmpl55.11 to 55.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity374 cc149 cc
Power 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
Red
₹1.89 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Reserve
2 L-
Fuel Capacity
12 L10 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm165 mm
Length
2170 mm2020 mm
Wheelbase
1440 mm1330 mm
Kerb Weight
205 kg139 kg
Height
1120 mm1115 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm810 mm
Width
820 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :- 130/80-18Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tube-
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
15.83s-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
20.41m-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
9.61s-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
9.01s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
6.28s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
5.33s-
Quarter Mile
18.70s @ 109.84kmph-
Highway Mileage
36.65 kmpl-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
37.29m-
City Mileage
33.49 kmpl-
Top Speed
114.66 kmph-
Max Power
21 PS @ 6000 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
90 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
29 Nm @ 3500 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU – DELPHI MT05-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.5:1-
Displacement
374 cc149 cc
Clutch
Multidisc wet clutchWet, Multiple-disc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single-cylinder, Air-cooled, 4-valves/cylinder, SOHCAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
72.7 mm57.3 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Double cradle with steel tubes and plates-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Pre-load Adjustable7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
41 mm TelescopicTelescopic Fork, 41mm Inner Tube Diameter, with Fork Boot
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tachometer
Analogue-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,26,2431,39,434
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,9761,19,194
RTO
15,51811,036
Insurance
16,7499,204
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8622,996

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Latest Videos

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