In 2026 Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] or Yamaha FZS FI V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS FI V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, FZS FI V4 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] in 3 colours. The Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] mileage is around 33.49 kmpl. The FZS FI V4 mileage is around 46 kmpl.
Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs FZS FI V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
|Fzs fi v4
|Brand
|Benelli
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.89 Lakhs
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|33.49 kmpl
|46 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|374 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS
|12.4 PS PS