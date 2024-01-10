In 2024 Benelli Imperiale 400 or Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Benelli Imperiale 400 or Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Benelli Imperiale 400 Price starts at Rs 1.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price).
Imperiale 400 engine makes power and torque 21 PS @ 6000 rpm & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm.
On the other hand, FZ 25 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 in 3 colours.
Yamaha offers the FZ 25 [2020-2023] in 2 colours.
The Imperiale 400 mileage is around 36.65 kmpl.
The FZ 25 [2020-2023] mileage is around 42.42 kmpl.
