Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023]

In 2024 Benelli Imperiale 400 or Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Imperiale 400
Benelli Imperiale 400
Red
₹1.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZ 25 [2020-2023]
Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023]
BS6
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21 PS @ 6000 rpm20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
90 mm58 mm
Max Torque
29 Nm @ 3500 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU – DELPHI MT05-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.5:19.8:1
Displacement
374 cc249 cc
Clutch
Multidisc wet clutchWet,multiple disc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single-cylinder, Air-cooled, 4-valves/cylinder, SOHCAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
72.7 mm74 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,26,2431,58,696
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,9761,34,800
RTO
15,51811,514
Insurance
16,74910,283
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8623,410

