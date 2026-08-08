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HomeCompare BikesImperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs VXL 150 [2020-2025]

Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025]

In 2026 Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] or Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (last recorded price). Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, VXL 150 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] in 3 colours. The Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] mileage is around 33.49 kmpl. The VXL 150 [2020-2025] mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs VXL 150 [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Vxl 150 [2020-2025]
BrandBenelliVespa
Price₹ 1.89 Lakhs₹ 1.44 Lakhs
Mileage33.49 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity374 cc149 cc
Power 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS10.79 PS PS

Filters
Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
Red
₹1.89 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
VXL 150 [2020-2025]
Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025]
STD
₹1.44 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Reserve
2 L-
Fuel Capacity
12 L7.4 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm155 mm
Length
2170 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1440 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
205 kg115 kg
Height
1120 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm770 mm
Width
820 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :- 130/80-18Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
15.83s-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
20.41m-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
9.61s-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
9.01s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
6.28s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
5.33s-
Quarter Mile
18.70s @ 109.84kmph-
Highway Mileage
36.65 kmpl-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
37.29m-
City Mileage
33.49 kmpl-
Top Speed
114.66 kmph-
Max Power
21 PS @ 6000 rpm10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm
Stroke
90 mm56.6 mm
Max Torque
29 Nm @ 3500 rpm11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
ECU – DELPHI MT05-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
8.5:1-
Displacement
374 cc149.50 cc
Clutch
Multidisc wet clutchCentrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single-cylinder, Air-cooled, 4-valves/cylinder, SOHCSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
43
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
72.7 mm58 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Double cradle with steel tubes and plates-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Pre-load AdjustableDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Front Suspension
41 mm TelescopicAircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tachometer
Analogue-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,26,2431,63,586
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,9761,44,413
RTO
15,51811,553
Insurance
16,7497,620
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8623,516

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