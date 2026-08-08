In 2026 Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] in 3 colours. The Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] mileage is around 33.49 kmpl. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs SXL 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
|Sxl 150
|Brand
|Benelli
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.89 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|33.49 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|374 cc
|149.5 cc
|Power
|20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS
|10.79 PS PS