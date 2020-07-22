Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|21 PS @ 6000 rpm
|10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
|Stroke
|90 mm
|56.6 mm
|Max Torque
|29 Nm @ 3500 rpm
|10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Ignition
|ECU – DELPHI MT05
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Compression Ratio
|8.5:1
|-
|Displacement
|374 cc
|149.5 cc
|Clutch
|Multidisc wet clutch
|Automatic
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single-cylinder, Air-cooled, 4-valves/cylinder, SOHC
|Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|3
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|72.7 mm
|58 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹2,21,666
|₹1,68,394
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,89,799
|₹1,48,779
|RTO
|₹15,183
|₹11,902
|Insurance
|₹16,684
|₹7,713
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹4,764
|₹3,619