In 2024 Benelli Imperiale 400 or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Imperiale 400 Price starts at Rs 1.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). Imperiale 400 engine makes power and torque 21 PS @ 6000 rpm & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 in 3 colours. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. The Imperiale 400 mileage is around 36.65 kmpl. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.