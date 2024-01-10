Saved Articles

Benelli Imperiale 400 vs TVS X

In 2024 Benelli Imperiale 400 or TVS X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Imperiale 400
Benelli Imperiale 400
Red
₹1.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
X
TVS X
STD
₹2.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21 PS @ 6000 rpm-
Stroke
90 mm-
Max Torque
29 Nm @ 3500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
ECU – DELPHI MT05-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
8.5:1-
Displacement
374 cc-
Clutch
Multidisc wet clutch-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single-cylinder, Air-cooled, 4-valves/cylinder, SOHC-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
72.7 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,26,2432,49,990
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,9762,49,990
RTO
15,5180
Insurance
16,7490
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8625,373

  Hero Splendor Plus

  Yamaha MT-15

  Royal Enfield Classic 350

  Honda Activa 6G

  Yamaha R15 V4

