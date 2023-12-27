In 2023 Benelli Imperiale 400 or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Benelli Imperiale 400 or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Imperiale 400 Price starts at 1.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Electric Price starts at 1.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Imperiale 400 engine makes power and torque 21 PS @ 6000 rpm & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 in 3 colours. TVS offers the iQube Electric in 1 colour. The Imperiale 400 mileage is around 36.65 kmpl. iQube Electric has a range of up to 100 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less