In 2026 Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 180 engine makes power & torque 17.13 PS PS & 15.5 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] in 3 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours. The Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] mileage is around 33.49 kmpl. The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs Apache RTR 180 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
|Apache rtr 180
|Brand
|Benelli
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.89 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|33.49 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|374 cc
|177.4 cc
|Power
|20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS
|17.13 PS PS