In 2026 Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] or TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS & 27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] in 3 colours. TVS offers the Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] mileage is around 33.49 kmpl. The Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] mileage is around 33.1 kmpl.
Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
|Apache rr 310 [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Benelli
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.89 Lakhs
|₹ 2.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|33.49 kmpl
|33.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|374 cc
|312 cc
|Power
|20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS
|34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS