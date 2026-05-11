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HomeCompare BikesImperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]

Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]

In 2026 Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] or TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS & 27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] in 3 colours. TVS offers the Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] mileage is around 33.49 kmpl. The Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] mileage is around 33.1 kmpl.
Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Apache rr 310 [2020-2023]
BrandBenelliTVS
Price₹ 1.89 Lakhs₹ 2.45 Lakhs
Mileage33.49 kmpl33.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity374 cc312 cc
Power 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS

Filters
Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
Red
₹1.89 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]
TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]
ABS
₹2.45 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Reserve
2 L-
Fuel Capacity
12 L11 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm180 mm
Length
2170 mm2001 mm
Wheelbase
1440 mm1365 mm
Kerb Weight
205 kg174 kg
Height
1120 mm1135 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm810 mm
Width
820 mm786 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :- 130/80-18Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :-150/60-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
15.83s7.17s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
20.41m16.90 mm
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
9.61s5.22s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
9.01s4.8s
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
6.28s4.07s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
5.33s2.93s
Quarter Mile
18.70s @ 109.84kmph15.46 s @ 135.44 kmph
Highway Mileage
36.65 kmpl34.45 kmpl
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
37.29m31.44 mm
City Mileage
33.49 kmpl33.1 kmpl
Top Speed
114.66 kmph160 kmph
Max Power
21 PS @ 6000 rpmUrban, Rain: 25.8 PS, Sport, Track: 34 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
90 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
29 Nm @ 3500 rpmUrban, Rain: 25 Nm, Sport, Track: 27.3 Nm@ 7700 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU – DELPHI MT05Dynamically controlled integrated high energy ignition system
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.5:110.9:1
Displacement
374 cc312.2 cc
Clutch
Multidisc wet clutchWet multi-plate, 7- plate design, RT-Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single-cylinder, Air-cooled, 4-valves/cylinder, SOHCSingle Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 4-Valve, Reverse Inclined DOHC, SI Engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
72.7 mm80 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Chassis
Double cradle with steel tubes and platesTrellis frame, split chassis
Body Type
Cruiser BikesSports Bikes
Rear Suspension
Pre-load AdjustableTwo Arm Aluminium Die-Cast Swingarm, Mono Tube, Floating Piston Gas Assisted Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
41 mm TelescopicInverted Cartridge Telescopic Fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tachometer
Analogue-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Speedometer
Analogue-
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Odometer
Analogue-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,26,2432,81,231
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,9762,49,990
RTO
15,51819,999
Insurance
16,74911,242
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8626,044

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