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HomeCompare BikesImperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs Storm Advance 2

Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs Tunwal Storm Advance 2

In 2026 Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] or Tunwal Storm Advance 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Storm Advance 2 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] in 3 colours. The Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] mileage is around 33.49 kmpl. Storm Advance 2 has a range of up to 50-60 km/charge.
Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs Storm Advance 2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Storm advance 2
BrandBenelliTunwal
Price₹ 1.89 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Range-50-60 km/charge
Mileage33.49 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-1.56 kWh
Engine Capacity374 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-5 Hours

Filters
Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
Red
₹1.89 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Storm Advance 2
Tunwal Storm Advance 2
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Reserve
2 L-
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm-
Length
2170 mm-
Wheelbase
1440 mm-
Kerb Weight
205 kg-
Height
1120 mm-
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Width
820 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :- 130/80-18Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
15.83s-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
20.41m-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
9.61s-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
9.01s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
6.28s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
5.33s-
Quarter Mile
18.70s @ 109.84kmph-
Highway Mileage
36.65 kmpl-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
37.29m-
City Mileage
33.49 kmpl-
Top Speed
114.66 kmph-
Max Power
21 PS @ 6000 rpm-
Stroke
90 mm-
Max Torque
29 Nm @ 3500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
ECU – DELPHI MT05-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
8.5:1-
Displacement
374 cc-
Clutch
Multidisc wet clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Single-cylinder, Air-cooled, 4-valves/cylinder, SOHC-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
72.7 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Double cradle with steel tubes and plates-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Pre-load Adjustable-
Front Suspension
41 mm Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Odometer
Analogue-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,26,2431,34,990
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,9761,34,990
RTO
15,5180
Insurance
16,7490
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8622,901

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