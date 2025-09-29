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HomeCompare BikesImperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs V-Strom SX

Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs Suzuki V-Strom SX

In 2026 Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] or Suzuki V-Strom SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom SX Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, V-Strom SX engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] in 3 colours. The Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] mileage is around 33.49 kmpl. The V-Strom SX mileage is around 32 kmpl.
Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs V-Strom SX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] V-strom sx
BrandBenelliSuzuki
Price₹ 1.89 Lakhs₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Mileage33.49 kmpl32 kmpl
Engine Capacity374 cc249 cc
Power 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS26.5 PS PS

Filters
Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
Red
₹1.89 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
V-Strom SX
Suzuki V-Strom SX
STD
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Reserve
2 L-
Fuel Capacity
12 L12 l
Ground Clearance
165 mm205 mm
Length
2170 mm2180 mm
Wheelbase
1440 mm1440 mm
Kerb Weight
205 kg167 kg
Height
1120 mm1355 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm835 mm
Width
820 mm880 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-482.6 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :- 130/80-18Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tube-
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
15.83s-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
20.41m-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
9.61s-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
9.01s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
6.28s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
5.33s-
Quarter Mile
18.70s @ 109.84kmph-
Highway Mileage
36.65 kmpl-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
37.29m-
City Mileage
33.49 kmpl-
Top Speed
114.66 kmph-
Max Power
21 PS @ 6000 rpm26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm
Stroke
90 mm54.9 mm
Max Torque
29 Nm @ 3500 rpm22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU – DELPHI MT05-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.5:1-
Displacement
374 cc249 cc
Clutch
Multidisc wet clutch-
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Engine Type
Single-cylinder, Air-cooled, 4-valves/cylinder, SOHC4-stroke, Single-cylinder, oil-cooled, SOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
72.7 mm76.0 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Double cradle with steel tubes and plates-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Pre-load Adjustable-
Front Suspension
41 mm Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,26,2432,31,475
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,9761,98,018
RTO
15,51818,641
Insurance
16,74914,816
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8624,975

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