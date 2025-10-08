In 2026 Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] in 3 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. The Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] mileage is around 33.49 kmpl. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs Gixxer Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
|Gixxer
|Brand
|Benelli
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.89 Lakhs
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|Mileage
|33.49 kmpl
|38 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|374 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS
|13.6 PS PS