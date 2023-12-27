Saved Articles

Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Simple Energy One

In 2024 Benelli Imperiale 400 or Simple Energy One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Imperiale 400
Benelli Imperiale 400
Red
₹1.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
One
Simple Energy One
Single Tone
₹1.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21 PS @ 6000 rpm-
Stroke
90 mm-
Max Torque
29 Nm @ 3500 rpm72 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
ECU – DELPHI MT05-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.5:1-
Displacement
374 cc-
Clutch
Multidisc wet clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Single-cylinder, Air-cooled, 4-valves/cylinder, SOHC-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6BS6
Bore
72.7 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,26,2431,53,848
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,9761,45,000
RTO
15,5180
Insurance
16,7498,848
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8623,306

    Latest News

    The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
    Simple Dot One electric scooter with 160 km of range launched at 1.4 lakh. Check details
    27 Dec 2023
    Image of Kawasaki Ninja 400 used for representational purposes only.
    Kawasaki announces offers of upto 60,000. Check all the details
    10 Jan 2024
    The entry performance segment saw some stellar motorcycles arrive in 2023. Here are the ones that were the most impressive
    Year Ender 2023: 5 motorcycles launched this year that stand out from the crowd
    26 Dec 2023
    The Simple One electric scooter is now available only in the top variant with the 750W charger
    Simple One electric scooter base variant discontinued. Check out the new price
    30 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
    Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
    15 Jul 2023
    The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
    India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
    28 Jun 2023
    Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
    18 Oct 2023
    Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
    Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
    5 Jul 2023
    View all
     