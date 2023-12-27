In 2023 Benelli Imperiale 400 or Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
Benelli Imperiale 400 Price starts at Rs 1.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Price starts at Rs 2.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Imperiale 400 engine makes power and torque 21 PS @ 6000 rpm & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm.
On the other hand, Himalayan 450 engine makes power & torque 40.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 40 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 in 3 colours.
The Imperiale 400 mileage is around 36.65 kmpl.
The Himalayan 450 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
