In 2023 Benelli Imperiale 400 or Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Benelli Imperiale 400 or Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Imperiale 400 Price starts at Rs 1.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Price starts at Rs 2.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Imperiale 400 engine makes power and torque 21 PS @ 6000 rpm & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, Himalayan 450 engine makes power & torque 40.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 40 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 in 3 colours. The Imperiale 400 mileage is around 36.65 kmpl. The Himalayan 450 mileage is around 30 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less