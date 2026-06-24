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HomeCompare BikesImperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs Himalayan

Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

In 2026 Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] in 3 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] mileage is around 33.49 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs Himalayan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Himalayan
BrandBenelliRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.89 Lakhs₹ 2.16 Lakhs
Mileage33.49 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity374 cc411 cc
Power 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS 24.3 bhp PS

Filters
Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
Red
₹1.89 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Reserve
2 L-
Fuel Capacity
12 L15+/- 0.5 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm220 mm
Length
2170 mm2190 mm
Wheelbase
1440 mm1465 mm
Kerb Weight
205 kg199 kg
Height
1120 mm1370 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm800 mm
Width
820 mm840 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :- 130/80-18Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTube
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
15.83s-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
20.41m-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
9.61s-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
9.01s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
6.28s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
5.33s-
Quarter Mile
18.70s @ 109.84kmph-
Highway Mileage
36.65 kmpl-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
37.29m-
City Mileage
33.49 kmpl-
Top Speed
114.66 kmph-
Max Power
21 PS @ 6000 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
90 mm86 mm
Max Torque
29 Nm @ 3500 rpm32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU – DELPHI MT05-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.5:1-
Displacement
374 cc411 cc
Clutch
Multidisc wet clutchWet, multi-plate
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single-cylinder, Air-cooled, 4-valves/cylinder, SOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
72.7 mm78 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Double cradle with steel tubes and platesHalf-duplex split cradle frame
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Pre-load AdjustableMonoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
41 mm TelescopicTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,26,2432,53,949
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,9762,15,900
RTO
15,51817,772
Insurance
16,74920,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8625,458
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

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