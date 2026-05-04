In 2026 Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] in 3 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] mileage is around 33.49 kmpl. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
|Classic 350[2021-2024]
|Brand
|Benelli
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.89 Lakhs
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|33.49 kmpl
|41.55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|374 cc
|349.34 cc
|Power
|20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS
|20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm