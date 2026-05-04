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HomeCompare BikesImperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs Classic 350[2021-2024]

Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]

In 2026 Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] in 3 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] mileage is around 33.49 kmpl. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Classic 350[2021-2024]
BrandBenelliRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.89 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Mileage33.49 kmpl41.55 kmpl
Engine Capacity374 cc349.34 cc
Power 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm

Filters
Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
Red
₹1.89 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Reserve
2 L-
Fuel Capacity
12 L13 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm170 mm
Length
2170 mm2145 mm
Wheelbase
1440 mm1390 mm
Kerb Weight
205 kg195 kg
Height
1120 mm1090 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm805 mm
Width
820 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :482.6 mm,Rear :457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :- 130/80-18Front :100/90-19, Rear :120/80-18
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm153 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
15.83s-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
20.41m-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
9.61s-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
9.01s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
6.28s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
5.33s-
Quarter Mile
18.70s @ 109.84kmph-
Highway Mileage
36.65 kmpl-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
37.29m-
City Mileage
33.49 kmpl-
Top Speed
114.66 kmph-
Max Power
21 PS @ 6000 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
90 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
29 Nm @ 3500 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU – DELPHI MT05-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.5:1-
Displacement
374 cc349.34 cc
Clutch
Multidisc wet clutchWet, multi-plate
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
Single-cylinder, Air-cooled, 4-valves/cylinder, SOHC4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single Cylinder
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
5 Speed5 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
72.7 mm72 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Double cradle with steel tubes and platesTwin Downtube Spine Frame
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Pre-load AdjustableTwin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload
Front Suspension
41 mm TelescopicTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tachometer
Analogue-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
AnalogueAnalogue
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,26,2432,19,855
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,9761,93,080
RTO
15,51815,946
Insurance
16,74910,829
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8624,725
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Retains retro design languageCharacteristic engineRaspy exhaust note

Cons

Erratic fuel guageLacks top-end performance

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