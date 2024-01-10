In 2024 Benelli Imperiale 400 or Ola Electric S1 Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Benelli Imperiale 400 or Ola Electric S1 Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Imperiale 400 Price starts at 1.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Pro Price starts at 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Imperiale 400 engine makes power and torque 21 PS @ 6000 rpm & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, S1 Pro engine makes power & torque 8500 W & 58 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 in 3 colours. Ola Electric offers the S1 Pro in 17 colours. The Imperiale 400 mileage is around 36.65 kmpl. S1 Pro has a range of up to 181 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less