In 2026 Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] or Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] in 3 colours. The Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] mileage is around 33.49 kmpl. Ferrato Disruptor has a range of up to 109 km/charge.
Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs Ferrato Disruptor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
|Ferrato disruptor
|Brand
|Benelli
|Okaya EV
|Price
|₹ 1.89 Lakhs
|₹ 1.55 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|109 km/charge
|Mileage
|33.49 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.97 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|374 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.