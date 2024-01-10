In 2024 Benelli Imperiale 400 or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Benelli Imperiale 400 or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Imperiale 400 Price starts at Rs 1.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Imperiale 400 engine makes power and torque 21 PS @ 6000 rpm & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power & torque 25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm & 25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 in 3 colours. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. The Imperiale 400 mileage is around 36.65 kmpl. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less