In 2024 Benelli Imperiale 400 or KTM 250 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Imperiale 400 Price starts at Rs 1.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs 2.05 Lakhs (last recorded price). Imperiale 400 engine makes power and torque 21 PS @ 6000 rpm & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, 250 Duke engine makes power & torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 in 3 colours. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. The Imperiale 400 mileage is around 36.65 kmpl. The 250 Duke mileage is around 35.66 kmpl.