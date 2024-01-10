In 2024 Benelli Imperiale 400 or KTM 250 Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Benelli Imperiale 400 or KTM 250 Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Imperiale 400 Price starts at Rs 1.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 250 Adventure Price starts at Rs 2.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Imperiale 400 engine makes power and torque 21 PS @ 6000 rpm & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, 250 Adventure engine makes power & torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm & 24 Nm @7500 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 in 3 colours. KTM offers the 250 Adventure in 2 colours. The Imperiale 400 mileage is around 36.65 kmpl. The 250 Adventure mileage is around 35.63 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less