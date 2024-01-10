In 2024 Benelli Imperiale 400 or KTM 200 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Benelli Imperiale 400 or KTM 200 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Imperiale 400 Price starts at Rs 1.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 200 Duke Price starts at Rs 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Imperiale 400 engine makes power and torque 21 PS @ 6000 rpm & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, 200 Duke engine makes power & torque 25 PS & 19.2 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 in 3 colours. KTM offers the 200 Duke in 2 colours. The Imperiale 400 mileage is around 36.65 kmpl. The 200 Duke mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less