In 2023 Benelli Imperiale 400 or Keeway K300 N choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Benelli Imperiale 400 Price starts at Rs 1.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway K300 N Price starts at Rs 2.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Imperiale 400 engine makes power and torque 21 PS @ 6000 rpm & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm.
On the other hand, K300 N engine makes power & torque 27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm & 25 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively.
Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 in 3 colours.
Keeway offers the K300 N in 1 colour.
The Imperiale 400 mileage is around 36.65 kmpl.
The K300 N mileage is around 32.01 kmpl.
