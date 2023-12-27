In 2023 Benelli Imperiale 400 or Keeway K300 N choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Benelli Imperiale 400 or Keeway K300 N choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Imperiale 400 Price starts at Rs 1.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway K300 N Price starts at Rs 2.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Imperiale 400 engine makes power and torque 21 PS @ 6000 rpm & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, K300 N engine makes power & torque 27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm & 25 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 in 3 colours. Keeway offers the K300 N in 1 colour. The Imperiale 400 mileage is around 36.65 kmpl. The K300 N mileage is around 32.01 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less