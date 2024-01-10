Saved Articles

Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Joy e-bike Hurricane

In 2024 Benelli Imperiale 400 or Joy e-bike Hurricane choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price

Imperiale 400
Benelli Imperiale 400
Red
₹1.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Hurricane
Joy e-bike Hurricane
STD
₹2.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21 PS @ 6000 rpm-
Stroke
90 mm-
Max Torque
29 Nm @ 3500 rpm230 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
ECU – DELPHI MT05-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
8.5:1-
Displacement
374 cc-
Clutch
Multidisc wet clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Single-cylinder, Air-cooled, 4-valves/cylinder, SOHC-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
72.7 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,26,2432,33,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,9762,33,000
RTO
15,5180
Insurance
16,7490
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8625,008

