Benelli Imperiale 400 or Jawa Perak choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Imperiale 400 Price starts at Rs 1.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa Perak Price starts at Rs 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Imperiale 400 engine makes power and torque 21 PS @ 6000 rpm & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, Perak engine makes power & torque 30. 64 PS & 32. 74 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 in 3 colours. Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour. The Imperiale 400 mileage is around 36.65 kmpl. The Perak mileage is around 30.79 kmpl.