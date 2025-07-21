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HomeCompare BikesImperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs 350

Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs Jawa 350

In 2026 Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] or Jawa 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Jawa 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, 350 engine makes power & torque 22.57 PS PS & 28.2 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] in 3 colours. Jawa offers the 350 in 4 colours. The Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] mileage is around 33.49 kmpl. The 350 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] 350
BrandBenelliJawa
Price₹ 1.89 Lakhs₹ 1.83 Lakhs
Mileage33.49 kmpl30 kmpl
Engine Capacity374 cc334 cc
Power 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS22.57 PS PS

Filters
Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
Red
₹1.89 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
350
Jawa 350
STD-Spoke Wheel
₹1.83 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Suspension View
Engine View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Reserve
2 L-
Fuel Capacity
12 L13.2 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm178 mm
Length
2170 mm-
Wheelbase
1440 mm1449 mm
Kerb Weight
205 kg194 kg
Height
1120 mm-
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Width
820 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :- 130/80-18Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tube-
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
15.83s-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
20.41m-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
9.61s-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
9.01s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
6.28s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
5.33s-
Quarter Mile
18.70s @ 109.84kmph-
Highway Mileage
36.65 kmpl-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
37.29m-
City Mileage
33.49 kmpl-
Top Speed
114.66 kmph-
Max Power
21 PS @ 6000 rpm22.5 PS
Stroke
90 mm-
Max Torque
29 Nm @ 3500 rpm28.2 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU – DELPHI MT05-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Compression Ratio
8.5:1-
Displacement
374 cc334 cc
Clutch
Multidisc wet clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Single-cylinder, Air-cooled, 4-valves/cylinder, SOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Starting
Self Start Only-
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
72.7 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Double cradle with steel tubes and plates-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Pre-load AdjustableTwin Shock Absorber, Gas Filled Emulsion With 5-step Adjustable Preload
Front Suspension
41 mm TelescopicTelescopic Fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tachometer
Analogue-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
AnalogueAnalogue
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,26,2432,09,853
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,9761,83,407
RTO
15,51814,672
Insurance
16,74911,774
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8624,510

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