In 2024 Benelli Imperiale 400 or Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Benelli Imperiale 400 or Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Imperiale 400 Price starts at Rs 1.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Price starts at Rs 2.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Imperiale 400 engine makes power and torque 21 PS @ 6000 rpm & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, Vitpilen 250 engine makes power & torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 in 3 colours. The Imperiale 400 mileage is around 36.65 kmpl. The Vitpilen 250 mileage is around 31 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less