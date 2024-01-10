In 2024 Benelli Imperiale 400 or Honda Hornet 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Benelli Imperiale 400 or Honda Hornet 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Imperiale 400 Price starts at Rs 1.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at Rs 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Imperiale 400 engine makes power and torque 21 PS @ 6000 rpm & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, Hornet 2.0 engine makes power & torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 in 3 colours. The Imperiale 400 mileage is around 36.65 kmpl. The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less