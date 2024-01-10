Saved Articles

HT Auto
Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Honda Hornet 2.0

In 2024 Benelli Imperiale 400 or Honda Hornet 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Imperiale 400
Benelli Imperiale 400
Red
₹1.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Hornet 2.0
Honda Hornet 2.0
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21 PS @ 6000 rpm17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
90 mm63.09 mm
Max Torque
29 Nm @ 3500 rpm16.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU – DELPHI MT05-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.5:1-
Displacement
374 cc184.40 cc
Clutch
Multidisc wet clutchMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Single-cylinder, Air-cooled, 4-valves/cylinder, SOHC4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
72.7 mm61 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,26,2431,61,147
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,9761,39,000
RTO
15,51811,120
Insurance
16,74911,027
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8623,463

