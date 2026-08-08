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HomeCompare BikesImperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs Hness CB350

Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs Honda Hness CB350

In 2026 Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] or Honda Hness CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, Hness CB350 engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] in 3 colours. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. The Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] mileage is around 33.49 kmpl. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl.
Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs Hness CB350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Hness cb350
BrandBenelliHonda
Price₹ 1.89 Lakhs₹ 1.92 Lakhs
Mileage33.49 kmpl45.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity374 cc348 cc
Power 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS21.07 PS PS

Filters
Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
Red
₹1.89 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Hness CB350
Honda Hness CB350
DLX
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Reserve
2 L-
Fuel Capacity
12 L15 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm166 mm
Length
2170 mm2163 mm
Wheelbase
1440 mm1441 mm
Kerb Weight
205 kg181 kg
Height
1120 mm1107 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm800 mm
Width
820 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :- 130/80-18Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-130/70-18
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
15.83s-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
20.41m-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
9.61s-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
9.01s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
6.28s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
5.33s-
Quarter Mile
18.70s @ 109.84kmph-
Highway Mileage
36.65 kmpl-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
37.29m-
City Mileage
33.49 kmpl-
Top Speed
114.66 kmph-
Max Power
21 PS @ 6000 rpm21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
90 mm90.5 mm
Max Torque
29 Nm @ 3500 rpm30 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU – DELPHI MT05-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.5:1-
Displacement
374 cc348.36 cc
Clutch
Multidisc wet clutchMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single-cylinder, Air-cooled, 4-valves/cylinder, SOHC4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
72.7 mm70 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Double cradle with steel tubes and platesHalf Duplex Cradle
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Pre-load AdjustableTwin Hydraulic
Front Suspension
41 mm TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tachometer
Analogue-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,26,2432,19,755
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,9761,92,435
RTO
15,51815,394
Insurance
16,74911,926
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8624,723
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth engineLoaded with featuresLight clutch

Cons

Tall gearingLacks character

Hness CB350 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs CB350
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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