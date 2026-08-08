In 2026 Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] or Honda Hness CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, Hness CB350 engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] in 3 colours. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. The Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] mileage is around 33.49 kmpl. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl.
Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs Hness CB350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
|Hness cb350
|Brand
|Benelli
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.89 Lakhs
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|Mileage
|33.49 kmpl
|45.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|374 cc
|348 cc
|Power
|20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS
|21.07 PS PS