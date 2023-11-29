Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesImperiale 400 vs Hness CB350

Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Honda Hness CB350

In 2023 Benelli Imperiale 400 or Honda Hness CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
Imperiale 400
Benelli Imperiale 400
Red
₹1.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hness CB350
Honda Hness CB350
DLX
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21 PS @ 6000 rpm21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
90 mm90.5 mm
Max Torque
29 Nm @ 3500 rpm30 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU – DELPHI MT05-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.5:19.5:1
Displacement
374 cc348.36 cc
Clutch
Multidisc wet clutchMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single-cylinder, Air-cooled, 4-valves/cylinder, SOHC4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
72.7 mm70 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,26,2432,11,594
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,9761,86,500
RTO
15,51814,920
Insurance
16,74910,174
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8624,547

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Bajaj dispatched 8,000 units of the Triumph Speed 400 in Q2 FY2024 (July - September) and expects demand to more than double at 18,000 units in Q3
    Expect to sell 18,000 Triumph 400 Twins in Q3 FY2024, expand production to 10,000 per month: Rajiv Bajaj
    29 Nov 2023
    The year-end discounts extend to the Kawasaki Ninja 400, Ninja 650, Versys 650 and Vulcan S
    Ninja 400 to Versys 650, Kawasaki offers year-end discounts up to 60,000
    10 Dec 2023
    The Speed 400 is the most affordable motorcycle that Triumph makes.
    Triumph Speed 400's introductory pricing to end on 31'st December. Check new price
    19 Dec 2023
    Image of Legacy Edition of Honda H'ness CB350 used for representational purpose only.
    Honda announces voluntary recall for H’ness CB350 and CB350RS. Check details
    2 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
    Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
    15 Jul 2023
    The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
    India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
    28 Jun 2023
    Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
    18 Oct 2023
    Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
    Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
    5 Jul 2023
    View all
     