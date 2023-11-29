In 2023 Benelli Imperiale 400 or Honda Hness CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Benelli Imperiale 400 or Honda Hness CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Imperiale 400 Price starts at Rs 1.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Imperiale 400 engine makes power and torque 21 PS @ 6000 rpm & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, Hness CB350 engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 in 3 colours. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 6 colours. The Imperiale 400 mileage is around 36.65 kmpl. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 42.17 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less