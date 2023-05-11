HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesImperiale 400 vs CB350RS

Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Honda CB350RS

Filters
Imperiale 400
Benelli Imperiale 400
Red
₹1.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
Mono Tone
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21 PS @ 6000 rpm21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
90 mm90.519 mm
Max Torque
29 Nm @ 3500 rpm30 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU – DELPHI MT05-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.5:1-
Displacement
374 cc348.36 cc
Clutch
Multidisc wet clutchMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single-cylinder, Air-cooled, 4-valves/cylinder, SOHC4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
72.7 mm70 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,26,2432,15,328
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,9761,89,905
RTO
15,51815,192
Insurance
16,74910,231
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8624,628

Trending bikes

View allPopular Bikes