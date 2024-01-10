In 2024 Benelli Imperiale 400 or Honda CB300F choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Benelli Imperiale 400 or Honda CB300F choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Imperiale 400 Price starts at Rs 1.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs 2.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Imperiale 400 engine makes power and torque 21 PS @ 6000 rpm & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, CB300F engine makes power & torque 24.13 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 25.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 in 3 colours. Honda offers the CB300F in 1 colour. The Imperiale 400 mileage is around 36.65 kmpl. The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less