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HomeCompare BikesImperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs CB200X

Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs Honda CB200X

In 2026 Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] or Honda CB200X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, CB200X engine makes power & torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] in 3 colours. The Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] mileage is around 33.49 kmpl. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs CB200X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Cb200x
BrandBenelliHonda
Price₹ 1.89 Lakhs₹ 1.47 Lakhs
Mileage33.49 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity374 cc184.4 cc
Power 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS

Filters
Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
Red
₹1.89 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
CB200X
Honda CB200X
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Visual Comparison

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Seat View
Engine View
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Specification
Fuel Reserve
2 L-
Fuel Capacity
12 L12 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm167 mm
Length
2170 mm2035 mm
Wheelbase
1440 mm1355 mm
Kerb Weight
205 kg147 kg
Height
1120 mm1248 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm810 mm
Width
820 mm843 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :- 130/80-18Front :- 110/70-17, Rear :- 140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tube-
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
15.83s-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
20.41m-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
9.61s-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
9.01s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
6.28s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
5.33s-
Quarter Mile
18.70s @ 109.84kmph-
Highway Mileage
36.65 kmpl-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
37.29m-
City Mileage
33.49 kmpl-
Top Speed
114.66 kmph-
Max Power
21 PS @ 6000 rpm17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
90 mm63.096 mm
Max Torque
29 Nm @ 3500 rpm15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU – DELPHI MT05-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Compression Ratio
8.5:1-
Displacement
374 cc184.4 cc
Clutch
Multidisc wet clutchMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single-cylinder, Air-cooled, 4-valves/cylinder, SOHC4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
72.7 mm61.0 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Double cradle with steel tubes and plates-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Pre-load Adjustable-
Front Suspension
41 mm Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,26,2431,70,990
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,9761,46,999
RTO
15,51812,359
Insurance
16,74911,632
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8623,675

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