In 2026 Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] or Honda CB200X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, CB200X engine makes power & torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] in 3 colours. The Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] mileage is around 33.49 kmpl. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs CB200X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
|Cb200x
|Brand
|Benelli
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.89 Lakhs
|₹ 1.47 Lakhs
|Mileage
|33.49 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|374 cc
|184.4 cc
|Power
|20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS
|17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS